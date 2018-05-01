Uttar Pradesh: Groom shot during celebratory firing in Lakhimpur Kheri

According to local reports, due to loud music playing in the background people standing alongside Verma could not hear the gunfire and failed to understand as to what had happened. (Picture for representational purpose) According to local reports, due to loud music playing in the background people standing alongside Verma could not hear the gunfire and failed to understand as to what had happened. (Picture for representational purpose)

A groom was killed during celebratory firing in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh after he was hit by a bullet fired from close range by his friend. The incident happened when the groom, Sunil Verma, 25, arrived at the bride’s home. In the video accessed by the police, a shocked Verma is seen clutching his chest when he gets hit by the bullet, before collapsing on the ground. According to local reports, due to loud music playing in the background people standing alongside Verma could not hear the gunfire and failed to understand as to what had happened.

The groom was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. An FIR under section 302 (murder) was registered by the police on a complaint filed by Radheshyam Verma, the groom’s father. Police informed that a search is underway to find the accused, Chandra, who is on the run. The Uttar Pradesh government’s order banning celebratory firing in weddings and other social functions.

