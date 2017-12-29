Groom dumps car and takes Kochi Metro to reach wedding venue on time

As the roads below lay clogged with heavy traffic, Ranjith and his family were able to reach the wedding venue just on time, travelling by the Metro train. As the roads below lay clogged with heavy traffic, Ranjith and his family were able to reach the wedding venue just on time, travelling by the Metro train.

Last Saturday, Ranjith Kumar, who hails from Palakkad district, was on his way to his wedding in Kochi when he noticed huge traffic snarls on the way. Even though he started at 6 am from Palakkad hoping to reach by 11 am in Kochi, mid-way, he realized that he would not reach for his own wedding on time if he continued by car.

By the time Ranjith and his family reached Aluva, frantic phone calls from the bride’s family started coming in, advising them to opt for an alternative route. That’s when Ranjith decided to take the Metro.

“At the Aluva station, there was a queue at the ticket counter. But I explained to people that it was my wedding. We bought the tickets and quickly grabbed the next train,” said Ranjith, in a video released by Kochi Metro.

Sure enough, as the roads below lay clogged with heavy traffic, Ranjith and his family were able to reach the wedding venue just on time, travelling by the Metro train. “We hurried through the rituals and within five minutes I think, everything was over,” he said in the video.

As a token of love, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) gave away its Kochi1 smart cards to the couple and said, “We weren’t exaggerating when we said Kochi Metro touches lives.”



It was in June this year that Kochi became the first non-capital in the country to get its own Metro system. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, trains now run on a 18-km corridor from Aluva to Maharaja’s College through 16 stations. Construction work is going on for the remaining 7-km stretch till Pettah.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd