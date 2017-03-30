Grief in homes of three youths killed in Budgam: ‘Devastated, he was our only hope’

Deserted roads in Srinagar on Wednesday. Shuaib Masoodi Deserted roads in Srinagar on Wednesday. Shuaib Masoodi

Anger runs deep at Chadoora, where three youths were killed on Tuesday when residents tried to help a militant flee from securitymen who had laid a cordon around the village. Among those killed was a brother of five sisters, a 16-year-old son of a sand digger and a 20-year-old motor mechanic. In a spacious bedroom in a three-storey house, Zahid Rashid Ganai’s clothes were still packed. The 21-year-old from Chadoora had just returned from Delhi, the city that he frequently visited for his business trips.

Zahid belonged to a rich family that own five jewellery shops. His mother Saja Begum said that on Tuesday Zahid left for his friend’s home after his morning tea. “And in the evening, we received his body,” she said. Zahid was the only brother to his five sisters. They have locked themselves in a room since his death. His father Abdul Rashid is silent and every time he tries to speak tears well up. Zahid had studied till Class XII and was helping his father in the family business.

While Zahid was declared dead at a Srinagar hospital, the police allegedly stopped the ambulance on the way back and initially took away the body before returning it. “First, the police stopped the ambulance when it was going to Srinagar hospital. They wasted some crucial minutes that could have helped to save him,” said his mother. “And then, they didn’t even let us take his body. They fired tear (smoke) shells even on the mourners,” Saja said. J&K Director-General of Police S P Vaid said the body was initially taken away from the family as the situation was tense. “The idea behind stopping of the ambulance (carrying the body) was to stop creating mob frenzy. It could have resulted in more killings. We later handed over the body to the relatives after completing formalities as it was a medico-legal case,” he said. Zahid, Aamir Fayaz Wani, 16, the second deceased, lived in a two-room house at Wathoora.

A student of Class X, Aamir left home on Tuesday to meet his friend. A few hours later, Aamir’s father Fayaz Ahmad Wani was informed that his son had been injured. “I thought he might have been hit by pellets,” said Fayaz, a labourer, who digs sand from the riverbed to earn a living for his family — his wife, son and two daughters, one of them physically challenged. Aamir was with his friend Adil when both were hit by bullets. The duo had travelled close to a kilometre to be part of the protests. Adil survived, Aamir succumbed in hospital.

Ishfaq Ahmad Wani was sitting at home in Vavoosa Rangreth when he heard about the encounter at Chadoora, 7 km away. The motor mechanic immediately left home. “Out of curiosity, he and his friends had gone to see what was going on in Chadoora,” said father Abdul Rashid Wani. “We are poor. He started earning at a young age,” Rashid said. “He was intelligent and that helped him become an efficient motor mechanic in a short time”. Ishfaq used to repair two-wheelers at Batamaloo in Srinagar. his father said. “We are devastated. He was our only hope. He had taken the burden of the entire family on his young shoulders. I mostly stay at home and my wife is also a heart patient. What will we do now?” he said.

