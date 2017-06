Kashmir unrest continues. (File) Kashmir unrest continues. (File)

Suspected militants hurled two grenades and fired on CRPF’s 180 Battalion camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday evening, reported News agency ANI.

Meanwhile, police also recovered four grenades and two magazines in Srinagar’s Baba Demb. Investigation underway.

More details awaited.

