Green nod to Raipur Airport runway extension project

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has received environment clearance for the extension of the runway of Raipur Airport in Chhattisgarh, which would entail an investment of Rs 103.5 crores. The clearance is subject to compliance of general and specific conditions.

In a letter issued to the AAI, the Union Environment Ministry said that it has given the green nod to the proposed project to extend the runway and apron to suit C type aircraft and other works at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur.

The proposal was approved after taking into account the recommendations of its expert panel. Total project cost is estimated at Rs 103.5 crore. Additional 128.6 hectare land has been acquired by the Naya Raipur Development Authority and handed over to the AAI for the proposed extension.

The proposed expansion will lead to operation of C type aircraft, international flights to the Raipur Airport and increase regional economy by boosting tourism and commercial activities in the region, the AAI said in its proposal.

At present, the Raipur Airport has a runway that is suitable for A-320 type of aircraft. There is a demand from airlines to extend the runway by at least 900 feet and if possible to 11,000 feet to facilitate international operations, it added.

