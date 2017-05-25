Greater Noida: Man shot dead, four women allegedly raped in highway robbery

The incident happened on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway near Greater Noida. (Source: Google Maps) The incident happened on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway near Greater Noida. (Source: Google Maps)

A man was shot dead and four women from his family raped as six armed robbers attacked their vehicle on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Greater Noida late Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported. According to police, the robbers held the family hostage and dragged the women out of the car and raped them, though the confirmation of the same is yet to be ascertained.

According to NDTV, their vehicle came to a halt around 1 am when it hit a metal object on the road. The family, comprising four men and four women, was on its way to visit a relative in a hospital. A man from the family was shot dead for resisted the robbery attempt. Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and have lodged an FIR against the accused.

