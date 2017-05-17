Greater Noida: Class 12 student commits suicide

A class 12 student hanged himself to death in the Daulat Ram colony at Greater Noida last night, the police said on Wednesday. Adesh, a resident of Loni, was staying at his uncle’s house in Dadri, where he had enrolled for a computer training course. Till 10 PM last night, when the family went to sleep, Adesh appeared to be normal, the family members are learnt to have told the police.

However, at around 11.30 PM, Adesh’s uncle called him.

As there was no response, he went to the boy’s room and found Adesh hanging from a ceiling fan.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The family refused to get a post-mortem done and the body was handed over to them, the police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now