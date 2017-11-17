Greater Noida: BJP leader, driver shot dead ahead of civic polls; car runs over minor

The driver lost control and the car rammed into a divider; (R) Shiv Kumar Yadav (38). Gajendra Yadav The driver lost control and the car rammed into a divider; (R) Shiv Kumar Yadav (38). Gajendra Yadav

A 38-year-old local BJP leader and his driver were shot dead in their car near Tigri village in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh, Thursday evening. Police said a 15-year-old also died after the Fortuner spun out of control and hit her. The incident comes ahead of municipal polls in the state.

According to police, the incident took place between 3 pm-4 pm on Thursday in Greater Noida West. Love Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said: “The BJP leader, Shiv Kumar Yadav, was in the car along with his driver and a private gunner. Yadav and his driver, Balli (40), suffered multiple gunshot injuries and died enroute to Fortis Hospital. The gunner, Rayees Pal (45), has been admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi with severe injuries.”

While the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the medical report is still awaited. “Investigations are underway to ascertain the identity of the assailants. The man who survived, Pal, is not in a condition to talk. The post-mortem will be conducted on Friday morning, following which the bodies will be handed over to the families,” Kumar added.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that Yadav had visited a school he owned in Tigri village and was on his way home when the incident took place. “Yadav was sitting in the front seat while Pal was sitting behind. As per our preliminary investigation, they were chased by bike-borne assailants who opened fire. We are yet to ascertain the number of assailants. At least 10-15 rounds would have been fired… the car had seven bullet marks,” Ajay Kumar Sharma, SHO, Bisrakh police station, said.

Police said as the car picked up speed to escape the assailants, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider and the girl who was nearby. “She has been identified as Anjali Tiwari, a resident of Tigri village. She was rushed to a private hospital where she died of head injuries,” SHO Kumar said. Police said they are investigating the case from all angles, including personal enmity and political rivalry.

“The immediate family members are not in a condition to talk right now. We are in touch with them. So far, no information about Yadav receiving any threats has come to light. Several angles, including personal enmity and political rivalry, are being explored. An FIR will be registered as soon as we receive a complaint from the family,” the SHO added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App