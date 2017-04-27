Greater Noida: 21-year-old student raped

A 21-year-old student of a private university in Greater Noida was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old resident of the area near Buddh International Circuit on Tuesday afternoon. While an FIR was registered on Wednesday, police said no arrest has been made so far.

According to police, the incident took place at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

“As per her complaint, the woman was offered a ride to a bus stop near Galgotias by the accused. She has known the accused for around a month. He had dropped her from the university to the bus stop earlier,” Rampal Tomar, SHO, Dankaur police station, said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the accused was waiting outside the varsity in a Scorpio with two friends and offered to drop the woman.

“However, his friend, who was at the wheel, started driving fast. The accused was sitting behind with the woman. She said she tried to get out of the car and call for help but the doors and windows were locked. She was then taken to a deserted spot near Buddh International Circuit, where the accused raped her while his friends waited outside the car. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused,” Tomar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now