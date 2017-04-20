Greater Noida: 19-year-old woman shot dead

A 19-year-old woman has been killed after unknown assailants allegedly barged into her house and opened fire in Nawada village here, police said on Thursday. “Jyoti was shot dead last night after two unknown assailants entered her house and fired at her. Her father was

present at the time of the incident,” said Dankaur police station-in-charge Rajpal Tomar.

“The reason for the murder has not been ascertained yet. A probe is on to arrest the culprits,” he said. The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.

