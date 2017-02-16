Woman’s morphed obscene video uploaded on Facebook

Latest News
A report has been lodged and the cyber cell is investigating the matter.Police suspect the involvement of some close friend of the woman.

By: PTI | Greater Noida | Published:February 16, 2017 5:12 pm

A woman has lodged an FIR alleging some unknown person uploaded a morphed obscene video of her on Facebook, police said on Thursday. DSP Arun Kumar Singh said, “A woman resident of sector Beta 1 stated that her email was hacked, her photo was procured and then her face morphed in an obscene video and uploaded on Facebook”.

A report has been lodged and the cyber cell is investigating the matter.

Police suspect the involvement of some close friend of the woman.

