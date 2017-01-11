Grandson among three arrested for theft of Bismillah Khan shehnais

Bismillah Khan (File photo: PTI) Bismillah Khan (File photo: PTI)

SHEHNAI MAESTRO late Ustad Bismillah Khan’s grandson Nazre Hasan alias Shadab (30) and two jewellers were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing four of his shehnais from his house in Varanasi in December last year. While three shehnais are made of silver, the other has a silver base with a wooden frame.

Nazre Hasan, who is unemployed, is the son of Khan’s elder son Kazim Hussain. The jewellers arrested have been identified as Shankar Lal and his son Sujeet Kumar. They who own a shop, Shankar jewellers, in the Chowk area. They have allegedly melted the silver shehnais after purchasing them from Nazre Hasan.

The UP Special Task Force officers, which arrested the three from the Chowk area, also recovered 1.66 kg of silver produced by melting the silver shehnais. The wooden frame with a silver base was also found.

On December 5, last year, Kazim Hussain had got an FIR lodged at Chowk police station, alleging thieves had broken into his ancestral house at Hardaha Sarai and stolen five shehnais belonging to the Ustad. Kazim had claimed he came to know about the theft when he visited the ancestral house on December 4.

ASP (STF) S Anand said: “We suspected the role of relatives from the beginning, and kept a close watch on activities of all family members. We recently received a tip-off that Nazre Hasan was planning to leave Varanasi. We kept him under watch.”

“On Tuesday morning, we came to know he is leaving for Assam. We picked him up from near the house and brought him to local STF office for questioning. During interrogation, Nazre Hasan confessed to have stolen the shehnais. He also said he had sold the instruments at Shankar Jewellers for Rs 17,000,” added Anand. Following this, Shankar Lal and his son were arrested.

“During interrogation, Sujeet Kumar admitted to have purchased the shehnais from Nazre Hasan and also melting them the same day,” said the ASP.