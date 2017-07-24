Grandmother in Haryana held for burning 4-yr-old girl’s private parts

TWO DAYS after being informed of a brutal attack on a four-year-old girl, the Haryana police Sunday arrested her grandmother for allegedly burning the girl’s private parts with hot tongs at Maujukhera village in Sirsa district of Haryana.

The 55-year-old grandmother was allegedly unhappy over the birth of three granddaughters. The police have booked the woman under attempt to murder charges, apart from the Juvenile Justice Act-2015. “During interrogation, the grandmother told us that she was distressed over why her daughter-in-law was not giving birth to a boy. Her act was aimed at killing the four-year-old girl. Her daughter-in-law is pregnant now,” said Inspector Jagir Singh, the SHO of Ding police station in Sirsa.

The woman was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. “Our investigations are still on. We will take stern action if anybody else is also found involved into the matter,” said Jagir Singh.

