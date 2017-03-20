Grandfather abused Kollam girl, arrested

Representational Image Representational Image

The investigation into the death of a 10-year-old girl in Kerala’s Kollam district has revealed that she was sexually abused by her 66-year-old grandfather, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested the grandfather who had allegedly sexually abused the girl the past one year. She was found hanging in her home two months ago. Last week, the police started probing rape angle in the case. The post-mortem report had indicated she was raped three days before the suicide. A suicide note was also found.

Kollam rural SP S Surendran said the grandfather had sexually abused another girl in the same family. He would face a separate case for that alleged abuse. The mother and the victim were staying with the grandfather, while the girl’s father was estranged.

The grandfather, a former clerk, had allegedly been involved in petty criminal cases. “The girl’s mother did not reveal the sexual abuse of the daughter under pressure from the grandfather. The father had little knowledge about what has been going on as he has been living separately for a year,’’ said the SP.

