‘Grand’ welcome awaits Rahul Gandhi on first trip to Amethi since becoming Congress chief

On his first visit to his Parliamentary constituency Amethi since becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi plans to touch each of the five Assembly segments that fall under it to interact with the public and party workers. Prior to the two-day visit starting Monday, Congress leaders both in Lucknow and Amethi held day-long meetings on Sunday to prepare.

Party workers plan to welcome Rahul with drum beats and a showering of petals, while the route he is slated to take has been decked with Congress flags, posters and hoardings. The Congress chief is scheduled to arrive in Lucknow on Monday morning and leave for Amethi by road. The party has planned a grand welcome for him along the route from Lucknow, through Rae Bareli, to Amethi.

“It is going to be a festival for Amethi as he is not only their MP but the upcoming prime minister as well. There is a tradition that once a Congress president is elected from Amethi, Congress gets a government at the Centre. This is an indication for us that in 2019, Rahul Gandhi will lead us to form a government at the Centre,” said Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh.

Party state chief Raj Babbar held a meeting in Lucknow on Sunday to review the preparations. Sources said that in Lucknow alone, at least 16 welcome points have been planned by the party workers and leaders.

In Amethi, Rahul is scheduled to helm a road show as well as address the public at Saloan Nagar Panchayat area. From Saloan, he will proceed to Amethi and stay overnight at Munshiganj guesthouse. On Tuesday, he will begin his tour from Musafirkhana and then meet the public and party workers in Gaurganj, Jagdishpur and Mohanganj before returning to New Delhi.

“We have made all preparations for his grand welcome. All his routes have been decorated with party flags, posters and hoardings. Drums will be played and flower petals will be showered on the way. It is his first visit after becoming party president. He will be touching each of five Assembly constituencies during his two-day visit, interacting with the public and workers who will welcome him in as many places as possible,” said Yogendra Mishra, Congress district president in Amethi. The Amethi Lok Sabha constituency has five segments — Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Amethi.

