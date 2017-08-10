Grand Alliance was forged for 5 years, trust of 11 crore people has broken: Sharad Yadav

Sharad Yadav. (Source: FIle photo) Sharad Yadav. (Source: FIle photo)

JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav, who is headed for a showdown with party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Thursday said he will undertake a yatra in the state and talk to the people as part of his three-day ‘Jan Samvad’ programme. The mass contact programme will take place in 10 districts of Bihar. This interaction, according to Sharad Yadav, is aimed at ‘seeking a way out’. Speaking to ANI on the breaking up of the Grand Alliance, comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress, Yadav said, “Gathbandan humne 5 saal ke liye kiya tha, 11 crore logon ka vishvaas toota (The Grand Alliance was forged for five years, trust of 11 crore people has broken).”

Sharad Yadav, who founded the JD(U), stated on Wednesday that the Grand Alliance was “a kind of an agreement with people” of Bihar. Meanwhile, commenting on Sharad Yadav’s mass contact programme, JD(U) chief Bashishta Narain Singh had told the Indian Express that it’s a personal visit and the party doesn’t have anything to do with it. “His (Yadav’s) recent activities are against the stated stand of the JD(U),” Singh said. Also Read: Sharad Yadav heads for Bihar, JD(U) looks headed for split

On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to break away from the Grand Alliance and join the NDA, Singh said, “JD(U)’s extended legislature party meeting, attended not only by MLAs and MLCs but also district presidents and office-bearers, had authorised Nitish Kumar to take a decision keeping in view larger interests of the party and the state.”

Sharad Yadav is likely to announce his next political move in a couple of days.

