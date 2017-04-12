Grain procurement PSU head ousted

Satwant Singh Johal Satwant Singh Johal

The Punjab government has removed retired IAS officer Satwant Singh Johal as the managing director of Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation Limited (PUNGRAIN), a state-owned procurement agency under the department of food.

An appointee of former food minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, Johal has been continued on the post without sanction for the last over six months.

Principal Secretary (Food) K A P Sinha said Johal had been asked to discontinue coming to work with immediate effect. He said the orders were passed after a direction from the personnel department.

Sources in personnel department said Johal was appointed to the post on September 19, 2014, after his retirement as Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies in August 2014. He was hired on contract for two years. But his contract expired on September 14, 2016. No process was initiated to renew it.

“Since then, he has been continuing in the office. We were shocked when we learnt about it while reviewing the corporations owned by state,” said a functionary of the government adding Johal would not come to the office from Wednesday onwards.

Johal had a long stint with the department of food and remained a director in the department headed by son-in-law minister of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Johal’s appointment as MD of PUNGRAIN had raised many eyebrows following allegations of bending of rules to adjust the retired officer. He was made the first MD of PUNGRAIN ever since its inception despite the corporation’s Articles of Association maintained that the post was to be held only by the director of the department, who was to be the ex-officio MD.

The department at that time had taken a plea that the procurement agency, responsible for looking after 20 per cent of total procurement operations, needed a regular MD for smooth functioning. His appointment was approved by the former CM on September 19, 2014. Within a few hours of Badal’s clearance, Johal was issued the appointment letter.

Shivdular Singh Dhillon, director (food), would be the ex-officio MD of PUNGRAIN till further orders.

