Graft rampant in Agra civic body: BJP MLA Jagan Prasad Garg

BJP MLA Jagan Prasad Garg has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other government functionaries alleging rampant corruption in Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC)’s functioning. He has provided a list of officers and the percentage of commission they allegedly take from contractors for developmental works.

Garg, a five-time lawmaker from Agra Uttar constituency, alleged the officers allegedly took 15 per cent commission for 10 years. He claimed the percentage has increased to 32 per cent over the last six months. Garg added the percentage has dipped to 27 per cent since BJP’s Naveen Jain was elected as mayor.

Jain did not respond to calls and messages seeking his response.

“I have known about the corruption for long and had written to previous governments as well. I wrote the letter as some contractors contacted me after they were held guilty of compromising with the quality of construction work,’’ Garg said. “They told me they had to pay a fixed and huge commission to the officers and as such they were not in a position to maintain quality of the construction,” Garg said.

Garg claimed contractors provided him the commission rate list mentioned in the letter. He said the contractors would also talk to the media on May 26 if the government does not address the issue.

Agra Municipal Commissioner Arun Prakash denied the allegations and blamed personal issues for the “baseless charges”. “This started on May 1 when Mayor Naveen Jain withdrew 20 sanitary workers at Garg’s disposal. They used to work in his constituency on his directions,’’ he said. “There are four other MLAs in the corporation area and an MP too, but no one else had workers at their disposal… withdrawing the workers probably annoyed the MLA.”

AMC’s chief engineer (civil) Tarun Kumar Sharma called the corruption allegations baseless. “The MLA should come forward with evidence.”

