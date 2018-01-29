Graft fight will go on, former CMs are in jail, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that Aadhaar boosted development, seeks help to push digital payments. (Reuters file photo) PM Narendra Modi said that Aadhaar boosted development, seeks help to push digital payments. (Reuters file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said no one would be spared in his anti-graft mission, and pointed out that people who were once chief ministers are now in jail for corruption. He sought the cooperation of the youth in the battle against corruption and black money.

Speaking at a rally to commemorate 70 years of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the PM also made a strong pitch for Aadhaar, saying the scheme had added great strength to India’s development by curbing leakages and helping the government ensure that benefits reached their intended beneficiaries.

Aadhaar’s legality has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

“Earlier, people believed that nothing happens to the rich and powerful. But things are different today. People who served as chief ministers are in jail for their corruption,” Modi said. Former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra have been convicted and sentenced in cases related to the fodder scam. Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala is serving a 10-year jail term following conviction in a recruitment scam.

Also Read | PM Modi bats for Aadhaar, claims it bolstered India’s development and curbed corruption

“The youth of India refuse to accept corruption. The fight against corruption and black money will not stop. This is a fight for the future of India’s youth,” Modi said. The PM sought the help of NCC cadets and other young people in spreading digital transactions, saying it would curb corruption.

The youth of India is unable to tolerate corruption and we are committed to uprooting the evil of corruption from our society. It does not matter how much power one has, if someone is corrupt he or she will be punished. pic.twitter.com/9hlBRJ1ika — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2018

Modi said Aadhaar had helped save Rs 60,000 crore in government schemes, where the money would earlier go into the “wrong hands”.

“These days you keep hearing about Aadhaar,” he said. “I want to say Aadhaar has added great strength to India’s development. What would earlier get into the wrong hands is now going to the intended beneficiaries,” he said. Exhorting the youth to promote the use of digital transactions, Modi said, “My young friends, my appeal is, please further digital transactions (through the BHIM app). Please also get others on that platform. This is a step towards transparency and accountability.”

The NCC, the Prime Minister said, “has given a sense of mission to several people. Today we celebrate what we have achieved and also think about how we can make the NCC experience even more effective in the years to come”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App