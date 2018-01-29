Graft fight will go on, former CMs are in jail, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said no one would be spared in his anti-graft mission, and pointed out that people who were once chief ministers are now in jail for corruption. He sought the cooperation of the youth in the battle against corruption and black money.
Speaking at a rally to commemorate 70 years of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the PM also made a strong pitch for Aadhaar, saying the scheme had added great strength to India’s development by curbing leakages and helping the government ensure that benefits reached their intended beneficiaries.
Aadhaar’s legality has been challenged in the Supreme Court.
“Earlier, people believed that nothing happens to the rich and powerful. But things are different today. People who served as chief ministers are in jail for their corruption,” Modi said. Former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra have been convicted and sentenced in cases related to the fodder scam. Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala is serving a 10-year jail term following conviction in a recruitment scam.
“The youth of India refuse to accept corruption. The fight against corruption and black money will not stop. This is a fight for the future of India’s youth,” Modi said. The PM sought the help of NCC cadets and other young people in spreading digital transactions, saying it would curb corruption.
The youth of India is unable to tolerate corruption and we are committed to uprooting the evil of corruption from our society. It does not matter how much power one has, if someone is corrupt he or she will be punished. pic.twitter.com/9hlBRJ1ika
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2018
Modi said Aadhaar had helped save Rs 60,000 crore in government schemes, where the money would earlier go into the “wrong hands”.
“These days you keep hearing about Aadhaar,” he said. “I want to say Aadhaar has added great strength to India’s development. What would earlier get into the wrong hands is now going to the intended beneficiaries,” he said. Exhorting the youth to promote the use of digital transactions, Modi said, “My young friends, my appeal is, please further digital transactions (through the BHIM app). Please also get others on that platform. This is a step towards transparency and accountability.”
The NCC, the Prime Minister said, “has given a sense of mission to several people. Today we celebrate what we have achieved and also think about how we can make the NCC experience even more effective in the years to come”.
- Jan 29, 2018 at 6:19 amModi keeping ministers who are accused/convicted of corruption like Babu Bokhiria and Purushottam Solanki in his cabinet. Modi himself refused the permission to prosecute Solanki. Gujarat Government has doled out largess to Adanis and Ambanis of the world making them super-rich in a short duration. tickets handed over to corruption-tainted candidates for the 2014 elections like Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu. On April 13, 2014, Election Commission snatched over 45 crores worth of cash, cheques and certificates from Sriramulu’s aide’s house black money that would have otherwise been siphoned off into helping Sriramulu win the Bellary seat in Karnataka or into Modi’s lavish rallies.Reply
- Jan 29, 2018 at 6:19 amFEKU SCAMS IN GUJARAT ATTN GOBAR-BRAINED BHAKTS (1) FISHERIES SCAM: The 400 Crores fisheries scam. Contracts were awarded to favourite parties without inviting tender. (2) AANGANWADI SCAM: Two bidders apparently formed a cartel and bid for supplying supplementary Nutrition Extruded Fortified Blended Food (EFBF) to Anganwadis with Government collusion. Contracts worth Rs. 500 Crores kept getting awarded to a handful of contractors, particularly Kota Dal Mills and Muruliwala Agrotech. The State continued to do this despite a 2006 Apex court warning to decentralise food production and a 2010 Gujarat High Court order which noted that the contracts were a violation of Supreme Court rulings. (3) SSY SCAM: The Rs. 500 crore Sujalam Sufalam Yojana Rice scam. The Rs. 6237.33 crore Sujalam Sufalam Yojana (SSY) announced in 2003 was to be completed by 2005. Public accounts Committee of Gujarat assembly unanimously prepared a report indicating a scamReply
- Jan 29, 2018 at 6:19 amMODI WELCOMES THE CORRUPT WITH OPEN ARMS - >On 03 November 2017, in West Bengal, Mukul Roy, one of the founding leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC), officially joined BJP. This decision comes a week after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Mukul Roy along with three other TMC leaders in connection with the Narada sting case >In August, 2015, Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congress leader from Assam, who supposedly has a good hold in North East state politics, joined BJP. He is currently serving as the Assam Health Minister in the BJP Government in the state. It is surprising that just one month before his defection, in July 2015, BJP had alleged that he was a ‘key suspect’ in Guwahati water scam which came to light in 2010 >Pema Khandu, along with 32 MLAs of Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) joined the BJP leading to the formation of a full-fledged BJP government in December 2016. Reportedly, Khandu was facing charges of “corruption and criminal conspiraciesReply
- Jan 29, 2018 at 6:18 amModi's commitment to corruption - Sharad Pawar awarded with Padma Vibhushan. modi personally escorted mallya out of the country. as CM of Gujrat modi never ins uted the corruption watchdog Lok Pal. his election manifesto of lies - will ins ute the lok pal as PM which he has never done. talks of repatriating blackmoney so that every indian citizen gets 15 lacs - cant get more brazen than that. modi and RTI activism - as modi mentioend - if an RTI activist who has filed and RTI dies (rather assassinated murdered) dies midway, his application dies along with him! so RTI activist who are dying like flies anyway are expendable - the corrupt are not. Modi welcomes the corrupt of other parties with open arms in to BJP - Mukul roy (narada sting scam), Sukhram and son (66 cr cash scam), present Assam CM t0 name a few. Prior to this judge's judgement, Modi 'met' Karunanidhi in Chennai to forge partnerships for the next TN elections.Reply
- Jan 29, 2018 at 6:18 amThe very foundation stone of Modi’s career as an administrator was based on his successful role in forming a corrupt coalition . Modi allying with Sukh Ram -(1998), state elections were held in Himachal Pradesh - elections threw up a hung assembly with both BJP and Congress winning 31 seats each while Himachal Vikas Manch (HVM) won 5 seats. HVM was led by the Sukhram, the former Telecom Minister, who was arrested in 1996 for disproportionate asset case. In 1996, the CBI seized from Sukhram’s official residence Rs. 3.6 crores in cash concealed in bags and suitcases, which he had collected in connection with irregularities in awarding a telecom contract. Sukhram was later convicted and jailed for 5 years in November 2011. To grab power in Himachal Pradesh, BJP took the support of Sukhram and his party HVM completely overlooking his tainted corrupt backgroundReply
