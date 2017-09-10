Graft, delay in project completion two enemies of development, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File/Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File/Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday termed “corruption” and “delay in completion of projects” the two enemies of developmental schemes and said technology can play a major role in getting rid of them. Addressing the convocation ceremony at Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University at Gorakhpur, he also said universities can play a major role in the progress of the nation. “There are only two enemies of developmental schemes. One is corruption, while the other is delay in completion of projects. Technology can play an important role in getting rid of them,” Adityanath said.

“It has to be pondered upon whether the universities should confine themselves to dissemination of traditional knowledge or have a role in development of eastern UP.

“Can the universities develop a syllabus and carry out research which will bring progress socially, economically and also from geographical perspective. Only then will the significance of universities will remain intact,” the chief minister said.

He also said if research is focused on curing illness, poverty, floods and other problems, only then it will be a meaningful effort.

“The aim of education should not be confined to thinking about own self and running after money,” Adityanath said.

