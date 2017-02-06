Graft charges: SC quashes Gauhati HC order for CBI probe against Nabam Tuki

Congress leader Nabam Tuki. (PTI Photo) Congress leader Nabam Tuki. (PTI Photo)

In a relief to former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, the Supreme Court Sunday set aside the Gauhati High Court order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations related to his tenure as PWD Minister in 2006.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana asked the High Court to hear afresh the PIL, on which CBI probe was launched against the Congress leader. Referring to the contents of August 21, 2015 order of the High Court, the apex court said the since the former Chief Minister had not been accorded the hearing a fresh adjudication was needed.

The bench, however, accepted the submission of Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, representing CBI, that several FIRs had been lodged in pursuance of the HC order and the consequential proceedings and investigation be not stayed. “If something has been initiated, they will remain, if he (Tuki) has not challenged them,” it said, while disposing of the plea and remanding it back to the High Court.

Earlier, the apex court had on August 26, 2015 stayed the Gauhati High Court order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations against Tuki. Tuki is alleged to have influenced the Arunachal Pradesh government to give some contractual works to his relatives as PWD minister.

“Majority of the said contracts were of Kendriya Vidyalayas of Government of India at Shillong, Kolkata and Rohtak, Haryana and another one was of house keeping in newly constructed Arunachal House in Delhi, and two other small contracts in the state capital of Arunachal Pradesh,” the petition said while listing out the allegations against Tuki.

The former CM has alleged that high court acted in a “hot and haste manner” and got all the PILs transferred from Itanagar bench to principal bench in Guwahati. “The present SLP raises important questions as to whether the high court without hearing the parties should have passed an order ordering a CBI enquiry into various ten-year-old contracts, which have already been completed,” the petition said.

Earlier on August 21, the high court had ordered CBI to register a case in this matter after it held that Tuki had “abused” his official position as a minister in awarding contracts to his wife, sister-in-law, brother and other relatives without calling tenders.

It had directed CBI to conduct a probe against Tuki, besides Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, New Delhi, and the Director of Sports Council, Arunachal Pradesh, in this regard.

The high court had said that an FIR should be lodged and the final report submitted before the special court in Guwahati.