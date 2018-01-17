Graft case: Ex-SDM fails to appear in court, CBI told to verify her medical certificate

A special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), hearing a graft case against Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer Shilpi Patter, on Tuesday asked the sleuths to check her medical certificate citing spine problem, due to which she failed to appear in the court. The matter will come up for hearing on February 1. On Tuesday, the arguments for framing of charges against Pattar were scheduled to be held in the special CBI court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur.

As per the application moved by the defence counsel of Pattar, she has sought exemption from appearing in the court for two weeks as advised by her doctor. Pattar had also attached a medical certificate from Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula along with her application. The CBI court has then asked the CBI to verify the medical certificates of Pattar.

Pattar, former SDM of Chandigarh, her husband Dhiraj and a middleman, G S Brar, were held by the CBI following a raid at her house on the night of August 5, 2017. A total of Rs 2 lakh in different sachets in with Rs 10,000, Rs 25,000, Rs 50,000, besides others was seized from her residence by the CBI sleuths.

