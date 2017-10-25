GR on linking teachers’ salary hike to ‘Shaala Siddhi’, pass percentage draws sharp criticism

The government resolution has sparked off a heated debate among the teaching community. The government resolution has sparked off a heated debate among the teaching community.

The state education department, in a government resolution (GR), has asked teachers to ensure that their schools secure a rank among ‘A’ grade schools under ‘Shaala Siddhi’ — a quality assessment programme — if they want a higher pay.

But less than 24 hours after it was issued, the GR, which decides the conditions under which teachers in state-run schools will get benefits of higher pay grades, has already sparked off a heated debate among the teaching community.

The GR stated that for several years, a number of measures have been been taken for quality improvement in schools, both to ensure that 100 per cent students get access to quality education, and that the dropout rate of students upto Class X falls below 5 per cent.

Among a series of changes that the state has incorporated for the training programme of teachers, one spells out that a teacher will qualify for the benefits of the higher pay grade only if the school where he/she is employed gets an ‘A’ grade under the Shaala Siddhi programme. Another condition for a higher pay grade is if the average result of Class IX and X, for a high school teacher, is above 80 per cent. The conditions by the education department has generated debate across the state, with most education activists and experts claiming there are several holes in the GR.

Former Chairman of the State Education Board, Vasant Kalpande, said while he welcomed the GR for its emphasis on improving the quality of education, he wasn’t sure about the effectiveness of these measures as the pay scale upgrade wasn’t meant for all teachers. “Teachers who have completed 12 years of service qualify for senior pay grade, and those who have completed 24 years qualify for selection pay grade. Suppose there are five teachers working in one school, of which only four work well and one teacher is negligent. The students’ results are good, the school is in A grade but of all five, the teacher who neglects his duty is the one who has completed 12 years of service. So, he will get the benefit of the hard work of others. Since performance in Shaala Siddhi is a collective effort, and the pay scale improvement is an individual subject, I am not sure if this GR will be effective,” he said.

Bhau Gawande, former joint director of education, also criticised the GR, saying, “The teachers have transferable jobs. Suppose a teacher taught in one school for 10 years, brought it to A grade and then got transferred to another school where the basic infrastructure is missing… should this teacher suffer because of it? In one class, different subjects are taught by different teachers and 80 per cent students passing Class IX or X isn’t the outcome of merely one teacher’s efforts, it’s basically an average of the collective effort. So why should one teacher suffer on account of another, or benefit at the cost of another? The basis for this evaluation criteria is flawed,” he said.

Teachers also allege that linking quality improvement in education to teachers’ salaries is pushing the entire responsibility on teachers alone, while government officials “shake off their responsibility”.

Bhausaheb Chaskar, a teacher and an education activist, argued that right from the education ministers to senior department officers to each teacher, quality improvement was everyone’s job.

“To link it to their salary is making teachers alone responsible for quality improvement, which isn’t right. Also, getting an A grade in Shaala Siddhi depends on several factors; one of them is basic infrastructure which has 11 per cent weightage. The state government doesn’t provide a single penny for initiatives like setting up a better library or even handwash stations… they have left the job to teachers to raise funds through public participation. Now, should teachers work on pedagogy, teaching skills or address these infrastructure deficits? And is it fair for them to take up these responsibilities also,” he questioned.

Kishore Darak, an independent researcher from Pune, also said that the GR “wrongly assumes” that securing grade A under Shala Siddhi is the sole responsibility of schools and seems to alleviate the state’s responsibilities under the Right to Education Act. “It also trivialises the meaning of quality, confining it to only measurable scores, and suggests that processes of education are independent of local cultures. It may also give rise to an ‘artificial rise’ in students’ scores. I demand that this GR be amended and the state’s responsibility in supporting schools be clearly spelt out,” he said.

