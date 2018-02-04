GPX Global to invest Rs 400 crore in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

“I am happy to inform that GPX Global is investing Rs 400 crore which will be scaled upto Rs 2000 crore for the upcoming new Tier 4 Data Centre at Mumbai,” Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said. (Express photo) “I am happy to inform that GPX Global is investing Rs 400 crore which will be scaled upto Rs 2000 crore for the upcoming new Tier 4 Data Centre at Mumbai,” Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said. (Express photo)

The GPX Global Systems will be investing Rs 400 crore in expanding its operations in Maharashtra.The multinational firm that operates in the field of internet exchanges and Internet Data Centres presently has a facility in Andheri, Mumbai.

“I am happy to inform that GPX Global is investing Rs 400 crore which will be scaled upto Rs 2000 crore for the upcoming new Tier 4 Data Centre at Mumbai,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Incorporated in August 2002, GPX builds and operates private, carrier neutral Internet Exchanges (IEs) and Internet Data Centers (IDCs) in emerging commercial markets.

The state has been angling for greater foreign investment. In an attempt to promote the state as an investment destination, it will be holding the Magnetic Maharashtra conference from February 18 to 20 at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

While the government has claimed that as per Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, till September 2017, Maharashtra had seen an investment of Rs 9,122 crore which was the highest in the country, there have not been many big ticket investments in the state.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese giant Foxconn’s proposed mega investment in Maharashtra, touted as the Fadnavis government’s major achievement, seems to be going nowhere. The government has acknowledged that there has not been much progress on the project and communication between the state and the company was at a standstill for now.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App