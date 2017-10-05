Govt’s role to facilitate constructive communication in digital world: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File) Union Minister Smriti Irani (File)

The role of the government is to facilitate constructive communication in the digital world, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said. She was speaking at an interactive session organised by the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

Irani was asked how she managed, as a minister, the artificial distinction in content or creativity in a digital world where borders and jurisdiction were meaningless. “I think the biggest challenge and opportunities in managing (digital content) is (know) the intent behind that creativity,” she said. “If the intent is to empower, then it is not the job of the government to intervene. In fact it the job of the government to facilitate more and more such constructive communications,” the minister added.

She, however, said if the intent of the communication or creativity was to “create disharmony”, then there would be concerns regarding it.

Referring to a low budget films performing well, she said a creative person would “never pursue a balance sheet which says only profit” but would pursue telling a great story. She also said that the best way to discourage bad content was to avoid watching such things. “In a creative democracy, in country like us, we cannot say stop making it. There are people who want to watch it and there are people who want to support it. The best way is to not to watch it,” Irani said.

