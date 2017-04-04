In a veiled snub, India says no to US administration’s offer to mediate with Pakistan

JeM founder Masood Azhar. (File Photo) JeM founder Masood Azhar. (File Photo)

Reacting to US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s remarks on India-Pakistan relations, the Ministry of External Affairs Tuesday said in a statement, the Indian Government’s position for the bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence has not changed. “We of course expect the international community and organisations to enforce international mechanisms, and mandates concerning terrorism emanating from Pakistan, that continues to be the single biggest threat to peace in our region,” the MEA statement said.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson was responding to Haley’s remarks that the American administration was “concerned about the relationship between India and Pakistan and very much wants to see how we de-escalate any sort of conflict going forward”.

The United States of America earlier on Tuesday said that countries using veto power to dislodge the sanctioning of terrorists will not “preclude” it from taking actions, amid continued Chinese opposition to efforts to get Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar banned by the UN. “The administration very much is looking at all of these avenues and some of the things we have talked about is sanctions and who is on the list and how we have managed that,” the US envoy to Haley said.

Haley had earlier on Tuesday said, “Are we going to have people that veto certain issues? Yes. But that doesn’t preclude the US from acting and it certainly does not preclude us from trying to see if we can change that as well,” adding “our goal is to get more done together than we do separately. If we cannot get it done separately then we just move in another direction to still get the same things done”.

China first blocked the ban on Masood Azhar for six months, followed by a technical hold twice last year for three months, when India moved the application to ban Azhar after the Pathankot terror attack. Beijing repeated this ban again this year when the US moved the application at the UN.

India had hit out at China in February when it demanded solid evidence” for getting the UN to ban Azhar, saying that the extent of his actions were “well documented”. Following this, last month, Ma Xiangwu, a senior functionary of the Communist Party of China said that China was considering India’s proposal on Azhar as well as various other aspects of the matter like whether supporting the move may land it in a bigger problem. “We are considering it… We will take a decision on it soon,” he had said, adding that all forms of terror must be eliminated.

Ma had said that there were “differing explanations” of terrorism worldwide based on the perceptions of individual nation states. “There are two classifications of terrorism in the world, global terrorism and regional terrorism,” he said, adding China was also facing the challenge of combating terror.

