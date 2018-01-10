Experts say govt’s focus should shift from agricultural production to raising farmers’ income: NITI Aayog VC

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar addressing the media in Delhi (ANI Twitter) NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar addressing the media in Delhi (ANI Twitter)

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday informed that experts, who held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that it was time for shifting focus from agricultural production to raise farmers’ income.

“Many experts today said that we should shift from focus on agricultural production to raising farmers income, by improving productivity, lowering costs, greater efficiency, greater market access, making producers of products rather than commodities,” Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI at the press briefing after PM Modi’s meeting with around 40 economists and experts in the national capital.

It should be noted that government has undertaken the ambitious task of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

Organised by NITI Aayog, the interactive session titled ‘Economic Policy – The Road Ahead’ saw participants express their views on macro-economy, agriculture, rural development, employment, health, education, manufacturing, exports, urban development, infrastructure and connectivity. The meeting was attended by several Union Ministers, including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Rajiv Kumar and senior officers from the Centre and NITI Aayog were also present.

The NITI Aayog VC also informed that many people during the meeting pointed out that educated unemployment may be as high as 20 per cent and that is creating a problem. “As you educate more people, raise aspirations and you have to provide them with jobs. Someone said that it is time now to target on job growth.”

“I am hoping NITI Aayog will monitor high-frequency data on employment on a regular basis and actually create new data set which is not available as of now. I am trying to create capability in the Aayog hopefully in collaboration with the Min of Labour to trap this data,” he added.

Kumar also informed that the contentious National Medical Commission Bill was supported by all the experts including doctors. The National Medical Commission Bill 2017 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 29 in the Winter Session of Parliament on Friday by Health Minister J.P. Nadda. The bill, which aims to overhaul India’s medical education, will replace the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement: “In his intervention, the Prime Minister thanked various participants for their suggestions and observations, on various aspects of the economy. In particular, he appreciated the quality of suggestions that had come from various subject experts.” It, however, did not provide details about the deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd