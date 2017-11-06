‘Govt working hard to rejuvenate Ganga, public participation important’

In Sujabad, people bathe, wash clothes and utensils on Ganga’s banks. (Source: Express File Photo/Renuka Puri) In Sujabad, people bathe, wash clothes and utensils on Ganga’s banks. (Source: Express File Photo/Renuka Puri)

The government is working hard to rejuvenate the Ganga, but public participation is of utmost importance in ridding the river of pollution, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Director General U P Singh has said.

According to an official statement, he said this during a cultural programme — ‘Ek Shaam Ganga ke Naam’ (an evening in the name of the Ganga) — organised here by the NMCG to underscore the importance of the 2,525-km-long national river.

“Ganga is not just a water resource, it is linked deeply with the sentiments of millions of people. It is essential to rid the river of pollution,” the statement quoted Singh as saying at the event held on Saturday.

“While the government is working hard to rejuvenate the river, the participation of the people is of utmost importance,” it added.

A dance-drama, titled ‘Namami Gange’, was performed by Bharatnatyam artistes at the event. Produced by ‘Padma Bhushan’ Saroja Vaidyanathan, the recital blended the story of the river with its contemporary relevance, the statement said.

The dance-drama was preceded by a singing performance of popular songs on the Ganga. Partha Purshottam Dutta and his band performed the songs.

The evening began with a dance-ballet presented by the students of the Heritage Public School on the ‘Namami Gange’ theme song, composed and sung by the Trichur Brothers. Union Water Resources Ministry Secretary Amarjit Singh was also present on the occasion.

