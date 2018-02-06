Govt will undertake special drive in encephalitis-affected districts, says CM Yogi Adityanath

At the campaign launch in Lucknow on Monday. Vishal Srivastav At the campaign launch in Lucknow on Monday. Vishal Srivastav

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government will undertake a special drive in 38 of the 75 Encephalitis-affected districts from April 1 to 15. The drive from April 1 will focus not only on vaccination, but also awareness and cleanliness in regard to the inflammatory brain diseases, the CM at the launch of a campaign to create awareness about Encephalitis, including Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE), in Lucknow. “Vaccination should be completed by March-April and special emphasis should be on sanitation and cleanliness drive in villages by creating awareness among people. Help of educational institutes and self-help organisations should also be taken for this,” he said.

Adityanath said while his government was working towards strengthening the healthcare system, it was also important to create awareness about the disease. “Medical experts, who are interested in understanding the disease, can understand the difference between AES and JE patients just by looking at them… At the same time, there were many who register cases without going into the causes…” He added that while there is vaccination for JE, there is none for AES. “Thus, the need is to spread awareness by bringing all state departments together… like the education department can create awareness not only among schoolchildren but also among parents, panchayati raj department can undertake cleanliness drive, while the urban development department can provide clean drinking water,” said the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, “The health department is launching an unprecedented campaign in AES-affected districts and will knock at every door to build awareness about it.” According to a report by the Directorate of National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme (NVBDCP), 26,686 cases of encephalitis were reported in Uttar Pradesh between 2010 and August 2017.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App