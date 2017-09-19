Govt will take action against Tejashwi Yadav’s mall: Sushil Modi

Sushil Modi said that action will be initiated as per the provisions of Bihar Municipal Act. (File photo) Sushil Modi said that action will be initiated as per the provisions of Bihar Municipal Act. (File photo)

Bihar government will take action against RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for constructing a mall here allegedly in violation of building bye-laws, its Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Tuesday.

“The state government will certainly take action against Tejashwi Prasad Yadav who started construction of a 15 storeyed mall on 7.66 lakh square foot area in the state capital without getting maps approved by municipal authority and also started construction work without getting environmental clearance,” Modi told reporters here.

Modi said that action will be initiated as per the provisions of Bihar Municipal Act.

As per the provisions of the Act, penalty (fine) can be imposed on the person/firm which violates building bye-laws besides demolishing the said construction if the same has not been constructed in consonance with municipal laws.

Sushil Modi had in an expose on April 7 claimed that Lalu Prasad’s family got benami properties of three acres of prime land at Saguna Mor through a shell company named Delight Marketing Company Pvt Ltd which was later re-christened LARA Projects Pvt Ltd in which Rabri Devi, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were made the only directors.

RJD MLA Abu Dojana’s firm Meridian Construction (India) Ltd is constructing the mall at Saguna Mor here on three acres.

Sushil Modi, who also holds finance and commercial taxes departments, said that Income Tax authorities have attached the aforesaid properties while the CBI has lodged a case in this regard.

“How can a person (Tejashwi) holding the constitutional post (of deputy CM then) dare to start construction of a mall (commercial building) without getting map approved.

“This is the glaring example of misuse of power by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav,” he said adding that Tejashwi’s firm filed an application for approval of the map after the irregularities were exposed.

Danapur Municipal Council asked Tejashwi to rectify the anomalies on nine points but he did not reply, Sushil Modi added.

