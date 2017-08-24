Govt whip seeks disqualification of 19 Dinakaran MLAs

The ongoing tussle for power in the ruling AIADMK on Thursday saw the government whip seeking disqualification of the 19 MLAs supporting sidelined deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran from the Tamil Nadu Assembly following their revolt against Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Chief government whip S Rajendran took up with the Assembly Speaker the issue of disqualification of all 19 legislators who met state Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao two days ago. Citing reports, Rajendran said the MLAs had told the governor they were “withdrawing” support to the Palaniswami government.

On February 14, a unanimous decision had been taken to elect Palaniswami as AIADMK Legislature Party Leader and there was no change in it, Rajendran said, reading out a from a statement at a hurriedly convened press meet.

“Further, they have also addressed the media. This is anti-party (activity). Since such an act implies voluntary relinquishing of membership, they are liable to be disqualified under Tenth Schedule of the Constitution,” he said.

Pointing this as well as a relevant Tamil Nadu anti-defection act, he said he had submitted a memorandum to Dhanapal seeking disqualification of the 19 MLAs.

Their meeting with the Governor was also “unilateral” as the MLAs had not kept him informed, Rajendran told reporters. The Dinakaran camp had revolted a day after the factions led by Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam merged.

The 19 AIADMK MLAs against whom he sought action are: P Vetrivel, Thangatamilselvan, T A Elumalai,, M Kothandabani, NG Parthiban, C Jayanthi Parthiban, R Balasubramani, P Palaniappan, R Murugan, R Thangadurai, V Senthil Balaji, M Rengasamy, S Mariappan Kennedy, K Kathirkamu, SDK Jakkaiyan, LG Subramani, S Muthiah, K Uma Maheswari and R Sundararaj.

