Govt wants to put Shopian firing incident into cold storage: Omar Abdullah 

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File) Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File)

Opposition National Conference working president Omar Abdullah on Thursday accused the Jammu and Kashmir government of putting the Shopian firing incident, involving a senior Army officer, into cold storage. The former chief minister claimed that the state government has come under pressure on the issue of filing an FIR against Army officer in the incident.

Omar’s remarks has come days after the Supreme Court halted further investigation in the January 27 Shopian firing incident involving a senior Army officer, in which three persons were killed. “We have said that this incident should be probed thoroughly because there is a difference between what the army has said and the statement which came from the government. People want (to know) the truth and that is our demand. If there is some mistake, it should be accounted for,” Omar told reporters at Anantnag in south Kashmir.

The state government, which has registered a case against the Army convoy allegedly led by Major Aditya Kumar, had told the apex court that the FIR does not mention the officer’s name. Reacting to the government’s submission in the top court, Omar said he was surprised over what the state government has said in the Supreme Court. “FIR copy is there to see. It is not something which is a secret. We live in an age of social media, everyone knows what is mentioned there,” the former J-K chief minister said.

Omar also questioned state’s Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s commitment on the issue. “What about the chief minister’s commitment in the assembly because she made commitments not once but twice, saying the FIR will be taken to its logical conclusion, but they said a different thing in the Supreme Court. So, I think the state government has come under pressure and it is trying to put this issue in cold storage,” he said.

