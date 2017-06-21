Govt wants missions abroad to be medical tourism centres

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma (File Photo) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma (File Photo)

The ministry of Tourism is in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs to use their missions abroad as medical tourism centres.

Tourism Ministry officials said that 14 overseas missions can be doubled as wellness and medical tourism centres to give a boost to medical tourism in the country. The officials said that making missions abroad also promote wellness tourism will save the cost of setting up new offices.

The Tourism Ministry is in the process of finalising its wellness tourism policy to promote alternative therapies and yoga, and medical tourism for accredited hospitals. “We have plans to to use 14 offices to support wellness. We are also in the process of developing tool kits for such centres. The talks with the MEA are on,” an official said.

The sources said the suggestion has come after a detailed presentation was made to the Prime Minister on achievements of the ministry.

Mahesh Sharma, Union Minister Culture and Tourism, announced that the wellness policy will be announced on International Yoga Day, June 21. Sharma said, “We are trying to get the PM to announce this brilliant policy. It is the PM who suggested to make tourism a game changer in the country’s economy, and we have done better. We have so much growth potential in medical tourism…we should make use of our strength.”

