Govt wants memorial in bungalow where Ambedkar lived: Family living in protected monument awaits verdict on their home

Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar Banglow at Sadar Bazar, Satara. The high court was hearing a petition filed by Laxman Aamne challenging the governments contention and claiming that the property belonged to him and not the Ambedkar family.

Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar Banglow at Sadar Bazar, Satara. The high court was hearing a petition filed by Laxman Aamne challenging the governments contention and claiming that the property belonged to him and not the Ambedkar family.Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty

Within the crumbling walls of Amne Bungalow lives Kamal Amne, 82, a wrinkled woman with moist eyes. “I have seen my children take their first steps here,” she points to the verandah. “All my memories are attached to this house. Where will we go if a memorial is erected on this land?” The Amnes are the current owners of a seven-room bungalow, about a century old, where Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar supposedly lived as a schoolboy. Located in Satara, 260 km from Mumbai, the bungalow has been in the spotlight since the Amnes’ plea against the state government was heard in the Bombay High Court earlier this year, in response to a government proposal to turn the bungalow into an Ambedkar memorial. The Amnes demanded evidence that the architect of the Constitution lived in this house.

For the Amnes, the trouble began 13 years ago when Dalit groups, who refer to the bungalow as Ambedkar House, began to talk about a memorial to Ambedkar in the house of his childhood. Their claim is now backed by a state government decision to acquire the property, a quaint structure with a roof of Mangalore tiles, where Ambedkar is said to have lived from 1896 till 1904. In 2005, Laxman Kalu Amne, Kamal’s husband and the owner, filed a petition in court after the bungalow was declared a protected monument, curtailing the Amnes’ right to modify the house. Since then, every time a stranger knocks, Kamal stands guard, almost expecting to be evicted.

In the seven rooms on the 2,950-sqm plot, Laxman, wife Kamal, son Uday and daughter-in-law Smita live on the meagre earnings from a grocery store and the rent they get from a few tenants. Most of the plot is vacant. The bungalow leaks in the monsoons but the Amnes have neither money nor permission to repair the heritage structure, they say. Laxman bought the house for Rs 30,000 in 1970, when he worked as a government official. Later, the weddings of his son and daughter were held here, as his granddaughters’. “This was an empty structure, we brought furniture and made it a home,” says Kamal. In 2004, Amne decided to partner with a real estate developer to construct a residential building on the plot. It was then that talk of the memorial gathered force. “The day the complex’s bhoomipoojan was to happen, locals came and assaulted Amne,” says Ajeet Jagtap, a local.

According to RPI leader Ashok Gaikwad, the party wants a memorial wherever Ambedkar lived or studied. “Our forefathers told us Ambedkar lived there. His mother Bhimabai was buried in the next lane where another memorial is coming up,” he says. Locals believe that Ambedkar’s father, a military teacher, lived on rent in this bungalow. As a child, Ambedkar would walk 6 km a day to Pratap Singh High School in Rajwada Chowk. Records are unclear on how long Ambedkar lived in Satara. Amne argues in his petition that there is no proof to show Ambedkar lived in this bungalow. The school’s register has a single entry showing Bhima Ramji Ambedkar as a student who joined in Class I in 1900. A signature in Hindi alongside belongs to Ambedkar. While the petition remains to be disposed of, the Amnes hope the absence of any other material evidence will help them retain their home.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now