Govt tweaks anti-Maoist strategy

DG (CRPF) R R Bhatnagar, DG (BSF) K K Sharma, DG (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram at the meeting of Maoist-hit states in New Delhi on Monday. Renuka Puri

THE CENTRE is set to rework its two-pronged strategy — security and development — to counter Maoist terror, it was decided at a meeting to address the issue of Left-wing extremism (LWE) here on Monday. A committee chaired by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi has been set up with chief secretaries and directors general of police of affected states to review security, coordination and development projects, including road constructions.

Both Maoist attacks on CRPF teams in Chhattisgarh — in March and April, killing a total of 37 CRPF men — came at road construction sites. The new committee will meet at regular intervals, officials said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that a Superintendent of Police (SP) will be the operational head of the joint command force.

As first reported by The Indian Express on May 7, two more joint command and control centres will be set up in Gaya (Bihar) and East Singhbhum (Jharkhand). A similar control centre is functional in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, where operations of troops on the ground, helicopter sorties and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) recce missions are handled from one base.

During the review, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said Jagdalpur airport will be ready by September this year and flights to Visakhapatnam will be operational soon, thereby helping the security forces to launch operations against Maoists.

While states will lead the operation, the CRPF will redeploy its special guerrilla warfare CoBRA battalions in Sukma and in adjoining areas from their present locations in West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

In order to assist them, the government plans to seek additional flying hours from the Air Force to undertake more sorties to aid CoBRA operations. At present, an IAF chopper flies a maximum of 120 hours per month, which is expected to be raised to 160 hours soon, officials said.

Following the review meeting, Home Secretary Mehrishi said, “New technologies such as prefabricated slabs and soil stabilisation are being examined. States can initiate pilot projects for construction of roads with these technologies, and states can project any requirement for dispensation in areas affected by LWE (Left-wing extremism),” he said, quoting Union Road, Highways and Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who attended the meeting.

Mehrishi also said that the report on CRPF’s inquiry into the attacks on March 11 and April 24 will be submitted to the Home Ministry by the paramilitary force’s director-general within the next one week. On development issues, Mehrishi said the New and Renewable Energy Resources Ministry has said that it is undertaking several solar parks, solar lighting and solar pumps schemes to provide low-cost energy to LWE-affected states.

Similarly, electrification of villages in Maoist-affected areas is being undertaken on a war-footing, with December 2018 as the target, he said.

