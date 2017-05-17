Govt trying to silence my voice, will still speak, write: P Chidambaram

Security personnel at P Chidambaram’s house in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI photo Security personnel at P Chidambaram’s house in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI photo

ACCUSING THE Centre of trying to “silence” him by using the CBI and other agencies to target his son and friends, former Union Minister P Chidambaram said on Tuesday that he would continue to “speak and write”.

Speaking to mediapersons in Chennai, Karti Chidambaram said he had “not done anything wrong”. “I am being targeted politically and personally to besmirch the name of my father. I will issue a detailed statement after the raids are over… They have not seized any documents and cannot prove any charges against me. I have not done anything wrong,” he said.

The Congress said “revenge has become the DNA of the BJP government”, but none of its leaders or those in the opposition would be deterred out of “fear of the politics of revenge and vendetta.”

“The government’s aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organisations. All I will say is I shall continue to speak and write,” said P Chidambaram in a statement.

“Every case was processed according to law and approval was granted or refused in accordance with the recommendations of the FIPB consisting of five secretaries to the Government of India,” he said.

“FIPB approval is granted in hundreds of cases. The five secretaries who constitute the FIPB, the officials of the FIPB secretariat and the competent authority in each case are public officials. There is no allegation against any of them. There is no allegation against me,” he said.

The Congress raked up the Vyapam issue, Lalit Modi case and Sahara Birla papers controversy to hit back at the BJP government.

“May we ask the BJP government, is Vyapam not a corruption scam? And has the Prime Minister taken action against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was also the medical education minister. May we ask the Prime Minister under what circumstances did Vasundhara Raje submit an affidavit in favour of a fugitive from law and told British authorities not to disclose that affidavit to Indian authorities. Has he taken action against Raje,” said Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala.

“May we ask the Prime Minister why he has not taken action against his foreign minister who helped Lalit Modi, who escaped from the clutches of law? May we ask the Prime Minister what action he has taken against the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation where Rs 20,000 crore of the exchequer’s money was lost… he himself was chief minister of the state at that time, and by implication in charge of GSPC. May we ask the Prime Minister why is he shying away… if the yardstick is morality… from ordering an inquiry into the Sahara-Birla papers in which none less than the PM himself has been named repeatedly as having taken bribes,” he said.

“The truth is that revenge has become the DNA of the BJP government. But we want to reiterate that neither P Chidambaram, nor any Congress leader or any other leader of opposition, would be deterred or cow down out of fear of the politics of revenge and vendetta,” he said.

In Chennai, the state Congress committee accused the BJP of “misusing government machinery” to target political opponents. Terming the CBI raids as “politically motivated”, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president S Thirunavukkarasar said central government officials “were being active only in Tamil Nadu”.

Referring to the earlier raids targeting AIADMK leaders, Thirunavukkarasar alleged that the BJP was misusing government machinery to “threaten” them to ensure the party’s support in the presidential and vice-presidential elections.

