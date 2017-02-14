Govt to Supreme Court: Need strict order on National anthem, start from schools

The Supreme Court also said that here is a misconception about its previous order that there is a compulsion to sing, adding that the order is limited to standing up when the national anthem is playing. (File Photo) The Supreme Court also said that here is a misconception about its previous order that there is a compulsion to sing, adding that the order is limited to standing up when the national anthem is playing. (File Photo)

EVEN AS the Supreme Court condemned ‘moral policing’ by certain groups to ‘enforce’ its ruling in the ‘national anthem case’, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi pressed for a review of a 30-year-old judgment that permitted people from the Jehovah’s Witnesses sect to abstain from singing the anthem on religious grounds.

Seeking a stricter order on the subject Mukul Rohatgi, said that the court must look into the question why singing of the national anthem is not made mandatory and included in the school curriculum, since “it is extremely important to instill a sense of nationalism from childhood.”

Rohatgi said that the time had come to revisit the 1986-judgement, which permitted the people from the jehovah sect not sing the national anthem at school on religious grounds.

Last year, on November 30, a bench led by Justice Dipak Misra had made it mandatory for all present in the hall of cinema theaters “to stand up to show respect to the national anthem” as part of their “sacred obligation”.

As the present matter came up for hearing Tuesday, a bench led by Justice Misra clarified that the previous order was an interim order and not a final judgment. “It is an interim order subject to a debate. Besides, there is a misconception that there is a compulsion to sing. We have only limited our order to stand up when the national anthem is played. We have not gone beyond the Emmanuel case,” said the judge.

The bench also observed that “there should be no moral policing at all” by private people in their endeavour to enforce the court order.

The Attorney General reiterated the his arguments for a stricter law and a review of the Emmanuel saying, “The national anthem is a matter of pride. To have a sense of patriotism is very important. Sometimes, restatement of values becomes necessary. These are things that have become absolutely necessary now.”

Rohatgi then responded to the court’s observation regarding Emmanuel’s case, saying: “Emmanuel was also a two-judge bench like the present strength of the court. We could have a three-judge bench and review Emmanuel’s case. The law and legal position does not remain static and it must change with the change in times.”

On the questions raised by the Attorney General the bench, said that it would first hear various parties in the case and take a call whether the matter required to be referred to a larger bench. “We need to first examine the right of the petitioner as well as arguments made by the interveners. There are various intervention applications filed in this matter,” it replied

Fixing the hearing of the matter on April 18, the bench also clarified that the audience need not stand when the national anthem is played as a part of the storyline of a film, newsreel or documentary.

The Attorney General However, contesting the courts observations, said that this should not be construed as an ‘injunction’ against those who would still want to stand to show respect.

Amicus curiae Sidharth Luthra pointed out that a new law on disability has been notified and that the government required to come out with a fresh notification, recasting its clauses on not requiring differently-abled to stand up. The court accepted his views and asked the government to issue a new notification within a week.

Stating that the issue would need a “larger debate”, the bench said that it would hear all arguments, including the need to recall its interim order, at the next hearing.