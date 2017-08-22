Govt to support women who suffer due to triple talaq: BJP MP

The Narendra Modi government is committed to support all the women who are suffering due to the practice of ‘triple talaq’, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Poonam Mahajan said today. Dubbing Triple Talaq as a “regressive” practice, the BJP MP said, “The practice has no place in ‘new India’ that we are seeking to build.”

“This practice disrespects and violates the rights of women and is against the idea of gender equality,” she said in a programme organised on Tripal Talaq by the BJYM.

Triple talaq is a practice among Muslims in which the husband pronounces ‘talaq’ thrice in ‘one-go’ to get a divorce. The Supreme Court would on Tuesday pronounce a judgement on the controversial issue of whether the practice of ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims is fundamental to the religion.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar had reserved its verdict on May 18 after a six-day marathon hearing during the summer vacation.

