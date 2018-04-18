Govt to move Supreme Court for quota in promotion, says Paswan

Union Minister and BJP ally LJP’s chief Ram Vilas Paswan. (Express photo by Praveen Jain) Union Minister and BJP ally LJP’s chief Ram Vilas Paswan. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

After moving a petition in the Supreme Court, appealing for a review of the judgment on SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the NDA government may now push for reservation for SCs and STs in promotion in government jobs.

Union Minister and BJP ally LJP’s chief Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters Tuesday that the government will move the apex court for repeal of its directions which, he said, have halted reservation for these communities in promotion.

He said the court has ruled in favour of reservation for SCs and STs in promotion but also introduced several conditions, which led to non-implementation of quota guidelines. He said that according to these guidelines, state and central governments have to verify backwardness and efficiency for employees to be benefited from reservation in promotion rules.

“Nobody has done so much for Dalits as NDA government has. We are committed to ensure that their interests are not harmed,” he said.

