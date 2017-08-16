Govt to impose anti-dumping duty on a chemical from Canada, China, EU

Countries impose anti-dumping duties to guard domestic industry from surge in below-cost imports. (Representational) Countries impose anti-dumping duties to guard domestic industry from surge in below-cost imports. (Representational)

The government may impose anti-dumping duty of up to USD 120.14 per tonne on a chemical used in sectors such as dyes and pharmaceuticals from Canada, China and the European Union (EU). The duty aims at guarding domestic players against cheap imports.

Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) has found that domestic industry is impacted due to the “dumped imports” of ‘sodium chlorate’ from Canada, China and the EU. “The authority recommends imposition of anti-dumping duty…so as to remove the injury to the domestic industry,” DGAD, the investigation arm of the commerce ministry, said in a notification.

It recommends imposition of the duty, while the finance ministry imposes the same. The recommended duty is in the range of USD 17.77-120.14 per tonne.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals and Teamec Chlorates had filed an application for initiating the anti-dumping probe.

Countries impose anti-dumping duties to guard domestic industry from surge in below-cost imports. India has imposed similar duties on import of several products including steel, fabrics and chemicals from different countries including China.

Anti-dumping steps are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. They are not a measure to restrict import or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App