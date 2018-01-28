Govt to ensure passage of Triple Talaq bill in Budget session, says Ananth Kumar

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kumar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kumar

The Government on Sunday made a strong pitch for the passage of the triple talaq bill in the Budget Session of Parliament and said it would talk to various parties to bring about consensus on the issue. A day before the start of the session, the government met leaders of several political parties in Parliament House and sought their cooperation in ensuring its success. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Ananth Kumar, besides leaders of the opposition and other parties. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kumar termed the all-party meeting “fruitful”. The government will do everything possible to ensure the passage of bill in the Budget Session, Kumar later said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App