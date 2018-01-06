Govt to blame for impasse in Rajya Sabha over triple talaq Bill, says Congress

The Congress alleged that the BJP government wanted to use Parliament as a “rubber stamp”. (File Photo) The Congress alleged that the BJP government wanted to use Parliament as a “rubber stamp”. (File Photo)

The Congress on Friday said the government was squarely responsible for the impasse in the Rajya Sabha over the Bill to end instant triple talaq.

Arguing that the Bill was “anti-husband, anti-wife and anti-children”, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the government ruled out referring the Bill to the select committee because it does not believe in consultation and democracy.

The Congress alleged that the BJP government wanted to use Parliament as a “rubber stamp”. Azad said the overwhelming majority of the parties in the Rajya Sabha wanted the triple talaq Bill to the referred to the Select Committee while the government was in an “absolute minority.” He said the BJP members and ministers had opposed the Opposition’s demand for a vote in the Rajya Sabha on the question of sending the Bill to the select committee. “They don’t believe in democracy inside the House…. You can well imagine how much they will value democracy outside the House,” he said.

He said the Congress was in favour of the Bill and is against instant triple talaq but has reservations over certain provisions. “Opposition generally moves amendments on Bills. When we were in government, the then Opposition had also moved amendments…. We did not claim that we are the custodian of all the wisdom… but this is the first time a government is not willing to look into amendments proposed by the Opposition,” Azad said.

The Congress said only 27 per cent of the Bills were referred to the standing committees in the present Lok Sabha, as against 65 per cent in the 13th Lok Sabha, 60 per cent in the 14th Lok Sabha and 71 per cent in the 15th Lok Sabha. The Congress also argued that the BJP government has created a record on promulgating ordinances. Congress whip in Lok Sabha Deepender Hooda said the BJP government on average promulgated 10 ordinances a year.

