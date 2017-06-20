Govt to all departments: Don’t share RTI applicants’ Aadhaar details

The notification said that personal details, including Aadhar number of RTI applicants, should not be shared on government websites. The notification said that personal details, including Aadhar number of RTI applicants, should not be shared on government websites.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the agency responsible for all related to Right to Information (RTI) Act, issued a notification on Tuesday which stated that personal details, which includes Aadhaar number, should not be shared while handling RTI applications.

The order further states that Aadhar number or any such ”other personal information” must remain hidden for public view while uploading the RTI applications, appeals or replies to the RTI application on the government websites.

See the Notification bellow:

As per previous government’s order, all departments have been asked to upload RTI applications, their replies and appeals against RTI responses in regular intervals.

In its notification, the DoT has cited guidelines circulated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which stated that personal particulars and information including Aadhaar number should not be published in public domain or websites.

An Aadhaar card carries a 12-digit unique identification number and other information like an individual’s date of birth and address.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd