Govt stops work at Lalu Prasad’s kin mall site

The union Environment Ministry has ordered stoppage of construction of an upcoming mall owned by family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. The ministry acted on a complaint of the BJP legislature party leader in Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi. The company constructing the mall allegedly did not take prior permission from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, as required for construction over an area of more than two lakh square feet.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said Lalu Prasad’s family sought environment clearance on April 20, almost a year after the construction got underway. “Since the state authority had not stopped the construction, I approached the Union ministry, which has now stopped construction and asked the builder to provide an explanation within two weeks.

