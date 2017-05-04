Govt starts talks for uniform security platform for all airports

All airports in the country may soon have a uniform security platform as the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday took up the proposal with the aviation ministry. This will also include the 45 small airports that were connected under a new regional connectivity scheme, Udaan. The move was discussed at a high-level meeting attended by Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Aviation Jayant Sinha , National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.

“We are planning to create a holistic aviation network to get all airports on the same security platform,” an official, who attended the meeting, said. Of the 98 functioning airports in the country, 59 are under the Central Industrial Security Force’s security Among them 26 airports, including those in New Delhi and Mumbai, are in the hyper-sensitive category.

Of the hyper-sensitive airports, 18 are under the CISF cover, while six, of them Srinagar and Imphal, are guarded by the CRPF, the state police or other paramilitary forces. Under the sensitive category, there are 56 airports out of which only 37 are under the CISF cover. The list of airports has gone up to 143 with the inclusion of 45 small airports under the Udan plan.