Govt spending hundreds of crores to build ‘personality cult’: Congress

On the eve of the Narendra Modi government’s third anniversary, the Congress on Thursday said the government is spending hundreds of crores to build a “personality cult” around one person.

Questioning the government’s claims of achievement, the main opposition party dared it to come out with a white paper on the state of the economy, make public GDP numbers of the last 10 years using the old methodology and details of jobs created in three years.

Targeting the government, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said it has failed miserably on the internal security front. The biggest concern today, he said, is the internal security and the situation at the border. He said the government’s Pakistan policy has been a diplomatic disaster. “Diplomacy requires gravitas and a sound comprehension. But for PM Narendra Modi, it is a photo opportunity,” he said. Sharma said the government is deliberately whipping up a “war hysteria” with Pakistan to divert attention from its failures. He said that while 583 soldiers have been killed in the past three years, over 200 in Kashmir alone, and everyday there are attacks on the border, the government comes out with a video after every few months to distract people’s attention.

Arguing that there had been no economic growth in the three years of NDA rule, Sharma challenged the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to “come out with the old series GDP numbers for 10 years and the fresh numbers and bring a white paper on the state of Indian economy.” He also said the PM should apologise to the youth for failing to create six crore jobs in three years.

