Govt snoozing as China builds in Doklam: Congress

The Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj of misleading the nation on Doklam. Arguing that satellite imagery showed China has established military establishments in Doklam near the Indian border, the Congress said the Modi government has been caught “snoozing”, compromising the country’s “security and strategic interests”.

That India’s “national security and strategic interests are being compromised” is “apparent from satellite imagery” available in the public domain, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said. “It is unfortunate that the Modi government has been caught snoozing while the Chinese have occupied Doklam Plateau…. and is planning a repeat of a Doklam-type face-off. Prime Minister Modi, who has mastered the art of electoral rhetoric, has miserably failed to ensure full protection of our borders,” Surjewala said.

The Congress asked the government to make diplomatic efforts to address the issue “in a manner that protects India’s strategic interests”.

He said: “We have always believed that the Doklam issue should be sorted out by conversation, persuasion and diplomacy in the first instance, in the interest of all the three countries — India, China and Bhutan.” The images, he said, show concrete posts, helipads, trenches and several armoured vehicles in the stand-off zone. “Is the Modi government, especially the Defence Ministry, aware of this presence?” he asked.

