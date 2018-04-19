Govt silencing protests against Sambhaji Bhide, says Prakash Ambedkar

Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar. (File) Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar. (File)

The police raids on Dalit activists across Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur are part of a larger game plan to silence those raising questions about the conduct of right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide, Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar said on Wednesday. According to Ambedkar, Bhide was partly responsible for fomenting clashes at Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

Ambedkar said, “After our protest rally in Mumbai, we had pointed to some objectionable comment by one Raosaheb Patil, a close aide of Bhide. The right-wing activist had threatened Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. We produced the posts along with evidence. Yet, no action has been taken against the right-wing activist.” Stating that the raids were to intimidate activists whose laptops and mobile phones have been seized, Ambedkar said, “Such tactics will not work or intimidate our workers.” While announcing that the party would gear up for another protest during the monsoon session, he said, “What is appalling is the role of RSS worker named Krishna in Govandi who was present when the raids were conducted.”

He said, “The BJP has coined the term urban Naxalism to thwart the workers from voicing public issues.” Ambedkar’s charges against the police and the government have been dismissed by officials as baseless. A senior officer in the department of Home, requesting anonymity, said, “Whether it was Elgar Parishad rally or Koregaon Bhima, the role of individuals who made provoking speeches or incited the mob are being ascertained. Everything is being done as per laid norms.” In a democracy, political parties have the right to protest. But if there is violence, police will have to investigate and crack the whip on those responsible, he said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra police carried out raids on some Dalit activists and supporters in a fallout of the January 1 caste riots in Bhima Koregaon. The raids were conducted in Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai.

