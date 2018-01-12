Govt shrugs off gurdwara bar

The government takes no cognizance of fringe elements spreading hate and communal disharmony, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday in reaction to a reported move to ban the entry of Indian officials in some gurdwaras in Canada and the US.

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the vast majority of Sikhs in Canada and other parts of the world shared a warm bond with India. “We take no cognisance of fringe elements which spread hate and communal disharmony,” he said.

