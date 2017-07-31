Govt shouldn’t only target those who don’t agree with it: Naseem Geelani

Naseem Geelani, the younger son of hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani, today said the government shouldn’t only “target” those who don’t agree with it and that the same yardstick should be used for everybody. Naseem has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with investigations into the funding of subversive activities in Kashmir.

“Accountability is good but there should be same yardstick. Don’t target only those people who don’t agree with you,” he said in a Facebook post. “(It should be) same for all politicians, you must not have forgotten name of Palm Jumaria Dubai and many more. At least we are ready, what about others?” he asked.

Geelani’s elder son Naeem, who was scheduled to appear before the NIA in Delhi, was yesterday admitted to the ICU at SKIMS hospital here after complaining of severe chest pain.

